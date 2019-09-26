Home Ministry to extend helpline number 112 nationwide-Reddy

HYDERABAD: The emergency helpline number-112 which was launched in the national capital will be

extended to other parts of the country over a period of time, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

It was launched in Delhi on an experimental basis, Reddy told reporters at the State BJP headquarters here.

“We are planing to bring a nation-wide number. That is 112. It was introduced in Delhi yesterday. This 112 number will be introduced nationwide, whether it is for police, ambulance, fire or for distressed women…required technology is also in place…,” he said. (AGENCIES)