Unless everyone is safe, no one is safe: Priyanka Chopra sets up COVID-19 fundraiser for India

NEW DELHI: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with the Give India Foundation to set up a fundraiser to help her country in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a strong video message, urging the global community to come together for India, which is her home. She said that everyone needs to care because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe.

“I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home, and India is bleeding,” she said.

The ‘Fashion’ star further added, “We, as a global community, need to care. And I will tell you why we need to care – because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you.”

While motivating everyone to come together for India, Priyanka also informed that she and her husband Nick Jonas have already donated and will continue to do more.

She also revealed that the fundraiser will directly benefit the healthcare physical infrastructure, including Covid care centres, isolation centres, oxygen generation plants, medical equipment and vaccine support.

Currently, the former Miss World is actively interacting with the users online to assure them getting aid as soon as possible. Earlier, the global star also urged the US government to share COVID-19 vaccines with India urgently. (Agency)