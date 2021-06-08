Union Secretary Road Transport & Highways meets Lt Governor

SRINAGAR: Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways, Government of India today met the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Union Secretary and Lt Governor held a detailed discussion on the execution of various major road and tunnel projects in the UT of J&K.

Strong road connectivity is the vital component of socio-economic development of any region. All major road/highway projects under execution in J&K shall be completed within the set timeframes to facilitate the trade and smooth movement of the public, observed the Lt Governor.

He further stressed on timely maintenance of Highway stretches, especially those with high frequency of transportation.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh. Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, and other concerned officials were present during the meeting.