New Delhi: The Centre today fixed the maximum rates of Covid vaccines for private hospitals. Under it, the cost of Covishield has been fixed at ₹ 780, Covaxin at ₹ 1,410, and Russian vaccine Sputnik V at ₹ 1,145.
The prices will be monitored every day and strict action will be taken against any private vaccination center for charging more. (AGENCY)
Covishield At 780, Covaxin At 1,410: Maximum Price For Private Hospitals
