Jammu Crime Branch books Cop in fraud case, using forged documents for job

JAMMU: The sleuths of Jammu Crime Branch on Tuesday booked a cop in fraud case and managing job on forged documents in the Armed Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Official spokesman said that the Crime Branch Jammu has registered a criminal case against accused Vijay Kumar, resident of Chowki, Tehsil Nowshera, Rajouri, presently posted as Constable in J&K Armed Police (JKAP 7th Bn), under the relevant sections of law, for his involvement in forging documents related to his date of birth and Academic qualification and later producing them as genuine before the authorities to secure his appointment in J&K Armed Police (IRP- 2nd Battalion) in the year 1997, thereby causing wrongful gain to himself and the corresponding loss to the Public exchequer in the form of his salary.

He said that a written complaint was received in Crime Branch J&K, wherein complainant, Roshan Lal of Chowki, Tehsil Nowshera Rajouri, has alleged that the suspect who is presently working as constable in J&K Police got appointed in Police department by producing fake school certificate and DOB certificate, whose actual Date of Birth is 21-05-1973 and Qualification 6th pass as per the school record of Govt. High School Langer (Nowshera) etc.

On the receipt of the complaint a Preliminary verification was initiated.

During the course of enquiry, he said that it was found that the accused has used fake documents and thus has committed the offences of forgery and cheating, thereby obtaining illegal monetary benefit in the shape of salary and causing wrongful gain to him-self and corresponding loss to the Govt. exchequer.

The investigation of the case has been set in motion for an in-depth probe, he added.(Agency)