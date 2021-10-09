Union MoS I&B inaugurates RAS at Awantipora

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, Oct 9: As first of its kind project in J&K, Union Minister of State, Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr. L. Murugan inaugurated the Re-circulatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) technology for culture of rainbow trout in private sector under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) at Awantipora today.

District Development Commissioner, Baseer ul haq Chowdhary and other senior officers were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The project is seen as a profitable and sustainable source of employment as it has shown great promise in other parts of the country where fish farming is carried out and such projects are in operation.

The Union MoS on the occasion said that the reproduction process facilitates the entrenchment of producers in their communities as they generate alternative livelihood opportunities. He made a thorough inspection of the RAS plant and interacted with district officers.

Coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakhs, the plant houses 10 circular tanks with capacity of 50,000 liters water each.

The Minister said that impressive strides in modernizating the fisheries sector have been made with concerted and collaborative efforts by government and private investors.

“Recognizing the immense potential of this sector, the Government of India under the guidance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has launched the flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) at a substantial investment for the holistic development of Fisheries in the country,” the Minister remarked.

PMMSY, marking the largest investment ever in the Fisheries sector, aims to drive ecologically healthy, economically viable and socially inclusive growth that contributes towards the economic prosperity and wellbeing of fishers and fish farmers as well as to the food and nutritional security of the country, added the Minister.

Dr. Murugan further said that achieving these ambitious targets requires systematic and strategic enhancement of production and productivity, infusion of technology, quality improvement of seed and feed, value addition, species diversification and an enabling regulatory framework that would facilitate the activities of the sector.

The Minister called upon the aspiring fish farmers to harness the potential of the fisheries sector in a sustainable, responsible, inclusive and equitable manner.

Later, the Minister distributed cheques among the beneficiaries of the scheme.