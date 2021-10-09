Union Minister inaugurates 36 works of RDD in Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Oct 9: As part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan arrived at Doda district today.

On the first day, the Union MoS visited Khaleni Top wherein he distributed the PM-JAY SEHAT cards and self-employment sanction letters among scores of beneficiaries, besides administering Swatchta Pledge to the gathering. In addition to this, he also inspected the stall displayed by the women SHG under UMEED.

The Union MoS also e- inaugurated 36 works of RDD under various heads worth Rs 150.11 lakhs and dedicated all these works to the general public of the district.

During the program the welcome address was presented by the DC Doda Vikas Sharma, besides various PRI members and officials highlighted the achievements and impact of various government schemes which have been made in the recent past on the life of common masses in general and unemployed youth in particular.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union MoS said that the Central Government under the supervision of PM Modi is committed to ensure the overall development of the UT of J&K. He said that these public outreach programs which have been initiated in the UT from the last year is his idea to assess the issues of the common people at the ground level so that they shall be addressed on priority basis.

While praising the beauty of the district, the Union MoS said that Doda district has a huge tourist potential and it will be alleviated to the next level in the upcoming days so that maximum employment opportunities shall be made available for the unemployed youth of the district.

He said that after the abrogation of the Article 370 first time three tier system has been implemented in the UT of J&K, besides numerous individual benefit schemes have been rolled out for the people of the J&K.

While responding to the issues of the general public, the Union MOS said that all of their demands have been noted down and assured that they will be addressed on priority basis.

The Minister also interacted with PRIs, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY beneficiaries, Horticulture farmers, Paddy growers, Vegetable growers, Lavender growers, Floriculture farmers, Shopkeepers, Youth Club of Bhaderwah, and deputations at Khalleni Top.

Deputy Commissioner Doda Vikas Sharma, ASP Doda Master Popsy, DDC member Bhaderwah West, BDC Chairperson Bhalla, ADC Bhaderwah Rakesh Kumar, besides other officers of Civil and Police department were present on the occasion.