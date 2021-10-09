BGSBU faculty bags INSA Young Scientist Award

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 9: Dr Mohd Asgher, an Assistant Professor at Department of Botany, School of Biosciences and Biotechnology, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, has been awarded Young Scientist Medal for 2021 by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), New Delhi.

Dr Asgher belongs to a far-flung area of district Rajouri. He comes from a modest background and has been a hard-working researcher to achieve this feat.

Dr Mohd Asgher has been awarded for his outstanding work on the role of heavy metals and signaling molecules in plant physiology using cultivated and medicinal species. In particular, his research on ethylene optimization using sulphur supplementation for augmenting photosynthesis and growth under cadmium stress can be used for developing heavy metal tolerant crop plants.

Dr Asgher will receive a citation, medal along with a cash prize of Rs 1.0 lakh by the Academy.