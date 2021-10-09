Burn Hall students seek online exams, stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: The class 9 students of Burn Hall School today held a protest demonstration demanding online examinations keeping in view the pandemic situation.

Several students from the school appeared in the press enclave and were raising slogans in the favour of their demand while stating that all other schools have gone ahead with the online examinations.

“We are demanding online examinations as we have been taught online, Biscoe and Presentation Convent have held online examinations. We are facing a number of issues already,” Adam Sajad, one of the students said.

The students said that by holding offline examinations, “they are putting our lives at risk; if we have been taught online, why we can’t give the examination online,” they asked.