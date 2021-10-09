ADGP presents DGP commendation certificates, medals to 36 personnel

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: The ADGP Headquarters PHQ J&K M. K Sinha presented DGP commendation certificates and medals to police officers and officials of PHQ at an investiture ceremony held at PHQ, here today afternoon.

AIsG of PHQ, Javid Iqbal Matoo, Ramesh Angral, Rajinder Gupta, Rajesh Kumar Bali, ADO PHQ, Zafarullah and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

In today’s investiture ceremony, Sinha presented the commendation certificates and medals to 36 officers and official of PHQ who have been honored with the DGP’s Medal for their exemplary services to the society and the department.

Addressing the recipients, the ADGP congratulated them and their families for this prestigious recognition. He said that getting rewarded with such a prestigious medal is not only the matter of pride but would also serve as an important and memorable moment for the awardees.

He said that it is joyful moment and the awardees will cherish it throughout their life. He wished them good luck and hoped that they will continue to work with same dedication in future also.

The ADGP also complimented ADO, PHQ for organizing this function.