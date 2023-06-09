Union Minister AK Choubey Visits Bandipora, Stresses On Eco Tourism Promotion And Eco Clubs

BANDIPORA, JUNE 09: As part of Union Government’s Public Outreach Programme, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday visited Bandipora to review the ground level implementation of Government Schemes.

During his visit Ashwini Kumar Choubey visited Wullar vantage park to take first hand appraisal of wullar conservation works.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary Forest, Dheeraj Gupta, PCCF Roshan Jaggi, APCCF T Rabi Kumar, Conservator of Forest North Circle Irfan Rasool Wani, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed, SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma and other officers from forest Department and District Administration.

During the inspection of Stalls installed by various departments at wullar vantage the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed apprised the Minister about the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes.

The minister on the occasion handed over sanction letters of welfare schemes among the beneficiaries of various Departments including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Industries, Social Welfare, NRLM and Bank.

The minister also distributed books among students and ABPMJAY cards among beneficiaries of the Health Department.

At Wullar Vantage, Ashwini Kumar Choubey interacted with Wullar mitras and administered oath to wullar mitras, officers/officials and other participants to protect the environment and beat plastic pollution.

The Minister also chaired a meeting of officers at mini Secretariat Bandipora to review the progress of implementation of schemes at grass root level.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner apprised the chair regarding various developmental activities, progress of Government Sponsored schemes and achievements of District.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the central government is committed to take developmental scenario to new heights and generate employment avenues for youth.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey expressed satisfaction for the proper implementation of Govt. schemes by District Administration.

He appreciated the close coordination of District Administration and PRIs in implementing Government Schemes and programmes for the welfare of people.

The Minister on the occasion stressed on the promotion of Eco Tourism promotion and formation of Eco Clubs in educational institutions.

At mini Secretariat Ashwini Kumar Choubey also participated in the plantation drive.

Various delegations of DDCs, BDCs, Sarpanchs, Youth representatives met the minister and apprised the chair regarding the issues of enhanced ration distribution, communication and other issues.

Later the Minister visited NHPC and interacted with students and sports persons led by Padmashri Faisal Ali Dar.

The visit concluded with enthralling cultural performances in the NHPC auditorium by the students of HSS Kaloosa, HSS Mantrigam, Army Goodwill School and IDPS Bandipora with the message “Save Environment- Save Earth”.