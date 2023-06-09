JKBOSE Declares Result Of Class 12th Exams; 65% Qualify Exams

JAMMU, Jun 9: The Board of School Education (BOSE) on Friday announced annual regular results of 12th standard with an overall pass percentage of 65 percent.
The girl students yet again have outshined boys in the exams.
BOSE said that a total of 12,763,6 candidates were enrolled for the exams in which 82,441 successfully qualified it.
According to BOSE, the total pass percentage includes 61 percent in boys and 68 percent among girl students.
Merit List Faculity of Commerce