Jammu Based Hajj Pilgrims Asked To Reach Haj House Srinagar One Day Prior To Departure

SRINAGAR, Jun 9: All the selected Hajj pilgrims-2023 of Jammu Division who have opted Srinagar as Embarkation Point for their departure to KSA are being informed to reach Haj House Srinagar only one day prior to their departure.

Further, the pilgrims of Kashmir Division who visit Haj House for collection of their documents / any enquiry etc are requested to visit Haj House after 2.00 pm, as due to ongoing flight operation they shall not be allowed to enter Haj House.