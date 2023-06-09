IAS Officer Pawan Kotwal Takes Over As Advisor To LG Of Ladakh

DE Web Desk

LEH, Jun 9: Senior IAS officer Pawan Kotwal took charge as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh B D Mishra on Friday, officials said.

Kotwal becomes the second Advisor to the LG of Ladakh after outgoing advisor Umang Narula. Narula was the first official to be appointed to the post in 2019 when Ladakh became a Union Territory. Narula has been appointed as the Advisor to the LG of Delhi.

Kotwal, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, took charge in the presence of Narula and other senior officials of the Ladakh administration at Civil Secretariat, Leh today.

The IAS officer has previously served as the principal secretary for health & medical education, forest, ecology & environment, and revenue, planning & monitoring department in the Ladakh administration.

He played a pivotal role in implementing crucial reforms and initiatives in the health and medical education sector, officials said.

Kotwal spearheaded efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, enhance medical education facilities, and promote the well-being of the people of Ladakh, they said.

His accomplishments in the fields of forest, ecology, environment, and revenue are equally commendable, demonstrating his dedication to sustainable development and effective governance, they added.