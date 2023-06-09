J&K | SFs Nab ‘Key Conduits’ With Grenades In Narco-Terror Case

JAMMU, Jun 9: In a major breakthrough, the security forces have cracked the Sunderbani narco-terror case and arrested the key conduits with grenades in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu-based Defence spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand on Friday said, “in the last 72 hours follow up operations to the Sunderbani Narcotics recovery case, multiple joint operations have been conducted by Indian Army along with Police and three main operatives of the cross-border Narco-terror module have been apprehended.”

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Shakar Din, a resident of Degwar Terwan Village, Rashid and Shafir, both residents of Kalas Village District Poonch.

“In the search operations warlike stores to include two grenades have also been recovered from the possession of these individuals,” he added.

He said that extensive joint search operations are currently in progress while the apprehension of individuals is a major blow to the complex cross-border Narco-terror nexus being operated from POJK.