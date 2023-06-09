H&ME Department Elevates 243 Faculty Members Of GMCs; Secretary Compliments Promotees

SRINAGAR, June 9: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, has promoted nearly 243 members of teaching faculty of Medical Education cadre working in various Government Medical Colleges of J&K.

Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, has congratulated the elevated faculty members and exuded confidence that all the Government Medical Colleges in J&K will become centers of excellence in teaching, research and patient care, and make Jammu & Kashmir emerge as hub of Medical Education.

Out of the 243 promotees, 92 belong to GMC Srinagar while 73 are from GMC Jammu. In new Government Medical Colleges of J&K, which are at the nascent stage of their development, most of the direct recruits at the level of Assistant Professor have been elevated. These included 20 faculty members of GMC Anantnag, 15 of GMC Baramulla, 12 of GMC Doda, 17 of GMC Kathua and 14 of GMC Rajouri.

Most of the elevated doctors included those who have rendered requisite service as teaching faculty in various disciplines in Government Medical Colleges including newly established Government Medical Colleges as per National Medical Commission’s minimum qualification for teachers’ eligibility regulations.

A meticulous exercise was undertaken in the Health and Medical Education Department in recent months to proactively attend to and resolve the service matters of faculty members of GMCs.

Notably, the unprecedented elevation of 167 faculty members in old GMCs will aid in enhancement of Post Graduate seats in Government Medical College Srinagar and Jammu, besides motivating the senior faculty members to further strengthen the teaching and research activities in the medical colleges.

The H&ME Department is also referring the vacancies accrued at the entry level in all the new GMCs to JKPSC for fast track selections to conform to the requirements of Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Medical Commission.

Pertinently, the H&ME Department has already obtained all the requisite permission in favour of new GMCs from NMC. It has successfully operationalised all the new GMCs in conformity with guidelines of National Medical Commission. The Department has also received Letter of Permission (LoP) from NMC for starting MBBS batches of 100 students each in GMC Udhampur and Handwara.