Union minister Tudu concludes three-day tour of J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Sept 27: Union minister Bishweswar Tudu on Monday concluded his three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir”s Kishtwar district with an interaction with Panchayati Raj Institution members, besides taking stock of functioning of the Jal Shakti department, an official spokesperson said.

Tudu, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, who was in Kishtwar as part of the central government”s public outreach programme, stressed the PRI members to work in tandem with the local administration in the effective and efficient implementation of developmental schemes and projects, he said.

During his tour of the district, the spokesperson said the minister interacted with scores of delegations and listened to their grievances.

While interacting with the delegation of Schedule Tribes, Tudu said the central government has launched a number of welfare schemes for the tribal sections of the society, which shall ensure upliftment of these downtrodden sections.

“The only need of the hour is to inform the stakeholders about these schemes,” he said and asked the district administration and PRIs to conduct awareness camps on a mission mode basis so that the benefit could be reached to each beneficiary to bring tangible results.

The minister also held meetings with various delegations of political parties and contractors who apprised him of bottlenecks in the path of implementation of various development projections in the district, the spokesperson said.

He said the minister listened to their issues patiently and assured them that he will take their genuine issues with the central and local government for early redressal.

Reiterating the initiative taken by the central and state governments to secure the livelihood of youths and women under the banner of livelihood mission, Tudu urged the youth to avail these schemes by registering themselves with concerned departments.

The minister said the Hydro-Electric Power Projects in the district has further increased the employment avenues in the district.

Earlier, he chaired the meeting with the Jal Shakti department and reviewed its functioning and progress.

In the meeting, threadbare discussion on various issues pertaining to rationalisation of water supply in district were discussed, the spokesperson said, adding that authorities were directed to repair the hand pumps to augment the water supply system in the district on immediate basis until the ”Jal Jeevan Mission” is fully implemented in the district.

He stressed upon the executive agencies to expedite the progress on the civil works of the prestigious Naigarh water supply scheme and also directed the Jal Shakti department to take care of repair and maintenance of the pipelines to avoid irregularities in distribution of water.

Tudu also directed the authorities of the Jal Shakti department to ensure 100 per cent coverage of each household by tap water by 2022 under the ”Jal Jeevan Mission”, the spokesperson said.