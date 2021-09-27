J&K reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

JAMMU, Sept 27: Jammu and Kashmir reported 117 new covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

55 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 62 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total case count to 329125. There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4422 people have died—2173 in Jammu and 2249 in Kashmir. (Agencies)