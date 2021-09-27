Militant killed, 3 soldiers injured as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 27: A militant was killed and three soldiers were injured as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir”s Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

The Army launched a counter-infiltration operation along the LoC in the Uri sector of north Kashmir on Saturday after noticing suspicious movement, they said.

“One infiltrator has been eliminated while three soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing with infiltrators from across the LoC in Uri,” the officials said.

The infiltrators were challenged by the Army soldiers, leading to a gunfight, they said.

The officials said three soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing between the two sides over the past two days

Combing operations were in progress in the area to ensure that there were no remnants of the infiltrating terrorists on this side of the LoC, they said.(Agencies)