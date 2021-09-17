Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping & Waterways inaugurates BUMS course in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL, Sept 17:Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal today visited District Ganderbal where he inaugurated the 1st batch of BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery) course of the Government Unani Medical College & Hospital (GUMC&H).

The event was also graced by Lieutenant Governor UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha through virtual mode.

Union Minister while addressing the gathering during the event, which was attended by the DDCs, PRI and locals, said that the AYUSH Ministry is determined to provide basic healthcare services to the people of UT especially Unani System of Medicine which is more popular in the Kashmir division.

Terming the inauguration of the BUMS course as historic moment for whole UT, the Union Minister said that institution will go a long way to promote the indigenous systems of medicine in the UT of J&K.

While congratulating the students who got admission in first batch of BUMS, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister is working tirelessly for the development, peace and integrity of the whole nation and advised the students to work with same dedication and energy to bring laurels to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor while speaking on the occasion through virtual mode observed that the hospital will go a long way to provide better healthcare facilities under the dynamic guidance of its Principal.

Giving details about the GUMC&H, the Lt Governor said that progress on the project was expedited in last two years and commended the executing agency for completing the project on time.

The Lt Governor also lauded the Ministry of AYUSH for their role in combating the Covid pandemic in whole country.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also highlighted the steps being taken for transportation of healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir adding that unprecedented work is being done for advancement and upgradation of medical facilities for ensuring quality and affordable healthcare services to the people.

Special Secretary Ministry of AYUSH also speak on the occasion and highlighted the initiatives taken by the Ministry to widen the strength of Ayurvedic medicines in curative, preventive and promotive aspects of health care. He said that AYUSH is the acronym of the medical systems that are being practiced in India such as Ayurveda, Unani Yoga and Homeopathy. These systems are based on definite medical philosophies and represent a way of healthy living with established concepts on prevention of diseases and promotion of health, he added.

Later, Union minister took round of OPD block, operation theater Block, various labs inside the hospital and all blocks of the academic building, where Union Minister and other officers interacted with the students of 1st Batch of BUMS.

The Government Unani Medical College & Hospital Ganderbal has been constructed with the financial assistance of Rs. 17.00 crore from Ministry of AYUSH under erstwhile CSS scheme, Rs. 18.25 Crore from UT Government and Rs. 38.82 lakhs under National AYUSH Mission for operationalization of the College.

The College has an annual intake capacity of 60 BUMS students along with 60 bedded hospital. There are 07 clinical departments viz; Moalijat (Medicine), Jarahat (Surgery), Ain-Uzn-Anf-Halq (Ophthalmology & ENT), Ilm-ul-Qabalatwa Niswan (Obstetrics & Gynecology), Ilmul Atfal (Paediatrics), Amraz-Jild (Dermatology) and Ilaj bit Tadbeer (Regimental Therapy) in the College.

Later, Union minister also kick started a plantation drive by planting a medicinal plant in the premises of the college.