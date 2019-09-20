Union Jt Secy for cent percent coverage of eligible youth under MSME schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Joint Secretary, B Srinivas, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises today chaired a meeting to review implementation of various schemes under MSME like PMEGP, CGTMSE, IDS.

Srinivas briefed the meeting about the aim and objective of MSME saying that it enables the artisans to get all the facilities under a single roof thus empowering them socially and economically.

Among others meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, CEO, KVIC, Preeta Verma, CEO, CGTMSE, Venugopal Rao, Dy CEO KVIC, Rajan Babu, Director Industries and Commerce, Anoo Malhotra besides other senior officers of PMEGP and Industries and Commerce department.

The Joint Secretary, while reviewing the status of these schemes in J&K, exhorted upon the concerned officers to ensure that no eligible youth is deprived of the benefit of these vital flagship programmes. He also assessed the potential areas in the Industries arena of J&K in view of the upcoming Investors Summit in the state.

The Div Com said that awareness camps would be held both at block and village level to make people aware about the schemes of MSME so that maximum artisans and Self Help Group working under different traditional arts are identified and benefited.

Sanjeev Verma said that district administration would work hard for promotion of local industrial units by encouraging local unit holders and investors.