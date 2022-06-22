Union Govt felicitates State Surveillance Unit Jammu for commendable job during Covid 19 Pandemic

JAMMU, JUNE 22: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, organized IDSP National Review Meeting on 21st -22nd June at New Delhi. Rajesh Bhushan, Union Secretary Health and Family Welfare chaired the meeting where all State Surveillance Units of the country were reviewed. The performance of State Surveillance Unit Jammu was highly appreciated for its contribution in Covid – 19 pandemic management and Integrated Health Information Platform (lHlP) implementation. lHlP portal is a newly launched portal by the Union Government for recording 33 diseases of public health concern. This portal provides real time data of the IDSP, where change in trends of the diseases raises an alert for Early Warning Signals.

Department of Health in Jammu Division has achieved remarkable improvement and DG Family Welfare/ Director Health Services Jammu Dr. Saleem ur Rehman congratulated the Staff of State as well as District Surveillance Units, Chief Medical Officers, District Health Officers, Block Medical Officers, all medicos working in the field, Paramedical Staff, FMPHWs and ASHA workers, with special mention of previous State Surveillance Officers Dr. ADS Manhas and Dr. Deepak Kapoor for their contribution in Covid-19 management.

The meeting was attended by Dr Harjeet Rai State Surveillance Officer Jammu/Epidemiologist along with Shalini Sudan, State Data Manager and Anushika State Finance Consultant IDSP.