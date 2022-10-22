Union Govt committed to provide all support to J&K Youth: MoS

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Oct 22: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Annpurna Devi during her visit to Budgam today laid foundation stone of Rs. 3.27 crore Additional Classroom Accommodation project at Higher Secondary School Humhama in Budgam.

During her visit, the MoS also visited Boys Higher School Budgam and inspected Atal Tinkering Lab. She interacted with the students and appreciated them for coming up with some of the best innovative models.

Felicitating beneficiaries, the Union Minister distributed sanction letters for sheep, agriculture and dairy units besides wheelchairs and other aids among specially-abled persons and financial aid among the eligible beneficiaries covered under various centrally sponsored schemes.

The Minister also interacted with members of Self Help Groups who apprised the minister about their successful business with the proper handholding by RLM Department.

During the visit, the Minister took first hand stock of implementation of Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman in the district. In order to the check the quality of food served to children under the PM Poshan scheme, the minister also had lunch with student beneficiaries of Mid-day Meal scheme at Boys High School Budgam.

The Minister also interacted with various NEET qualifiers and various other youth who have excelled in sports, martial arts and other fields.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Union Government is committed to provide all support to the youth of J&K so that besides education the youth of Jammu and Kashmir excel in other fields also.

Stressing on the importance of education, the Union Minister assured that the Central Government is committed to provide all possible assistance for infrastructure development and to introduce new initiatives to improve the quality of education and the new education policy is a step in that direction. She outlined the need to focus on upgradation of infrastructure in schools to equip the future generation with all the skills they need to excel in today’s world.

The minister also flagged off a Common Service Centre Van to generate massive awareness regarding the ambitious programme of Back to Village-4 and Janbhagidari among the masses and to provide number of services to the general public of Budgam at their doorsteps.