Govt Ayurvedic College celebrates World Ayurveda Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Seventh Ayurveda Day celebrated today at Govt. Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor with the theme Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda (Ayurveda Everyday, Ayurveda Everywhere) to promote Ayurveda in leading a healthy life.

Principal Prof. (Dr.) Shashi Sudhan, in her address, called for adopting Ayurveda not only for treatment but also for prevention of disease process, so that burden of disease can be decreased.

The programme commenced with lamp lighting ceremony, Dhanwantri Vandana followed by a amazing skit on Lord Dhanwantri’s Avataran & Samudra Manthan presented by BAMS students under guidance of Dr. Sheetal Sharma & Dr. Anupama Thakur, Department of Samhita & Siddhanta, GAMC Akhnoor.

Dravyaguna Department organized a workshop on Ayurveda in the Kitchen in which Dr. Rajesh Sharma & Dr. Dheeraj Khajuria explained the importance and scientific value of various herbs (spices) used in the kitchen like cumin seeds in anaemia, Tamarind in liver disorders, Clove for toothache, Trikatu most essential spices (Black Pepper, Long Pepper, Dry Ginger) for recurrent cough and obesity (in children).

A health check-up and free investigation camp organized by Department of Roga Nidana under the leadership of Dr. Priya Puesh Pargotra, Associate Professor, GAMC.

The function was attended by Accounts Officer, Statistical Officer, Faculty members, non teaching staff, hospital staff and BAMS students. Vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Twinkle Gupta, Associate Professor, GAMC.