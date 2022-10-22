KLF provides platform for emerging writers: Manpreet Kaur

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Oct 22 : Manpreet Kaur, a 22-year-old social activist and the author of “Blues and Bliss,” thinks that events like the “Kumaon Literary Festival” are essential for motivating young people to pursue their dreams of becoming writers.

On the sidelines of the “Kumaon Literary Festival,” Manpreet spoke to Excelsior about the importance of such occasions for aspiring authors like herself.

For a young author like you, how significant is this event?

Manpreet Kaur (MP): Young authors like me are inspired by this; their morale is raised, and they gain access to a wealth of knowledge, just as we did today thanks to the authors who travelled from all across the nation. The native writers also expressed their perspectives, emphasizing what they lack and what is prospering in this place.

This festival was held in Gulmarg last year, and I took part in a panel there. The authors I have spoken to, both well-known ones like Arvind Gigoo Ji and newer ones, are aware that there are not enough platforms in our region. Similar literary festivals have long been held in other parts of the country, but they are less frequent in Kashmir. In Kashmir, more events like this festival, book readings, and workshops are needed.

What is your message to the young writers?

MP: I want to encourage them to start putting their ideas down on paper since they have a strong desire to write. They ought to take a pen and paper and start writing down their ideas. Reach out to us or other authors on social media to share ideas if they need any assistance. I want to encourage people to begin with themselves and be the change when they acknowledge a need for it. Every author should come forth and show their support for their society, culture, and faith.

What prompted you to pursue writing as a career and what obstacles did you encounter?

MP: My inspiration was Paynand Lal Ji, the court poet of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh guru. In his court, there were about 52 poets. I found my motivation there. I find it fascinating to write about the challenges we confront in life.

What are some of the themes you have covered in your writing?

MP: I have written about love, pain, and recovery. I believe that we experience various things in life. We face many obstacles, experience breakdowns, and occasionally find happiness, which helps to mend our souls. These phases are all given to us by our lord, who is exceedingly appreciative, so we should all view them as being grateful. Everyone should be grateful for what they have.

How do you think we ought to approach the subject of politics in our writing?

MP: Politics is significant, and if we can use our writing to influence politics in a constructive way, we should. The government should also consider issues like opportunity gaps and contribute by fostering a supportive environment for literature here. Since they are both connected, we ought to play a constructive role.

What advice would you provide to those who avoid attending such gatherings, especially authors?

MP: Young authors, as well as well-known authors like G A Mir, participated in the event. Since these activities allow for the exchange of ideas that deepen our understanding, we should always learn to participate in them. Attending such events is crucial since we should always be learning to better ourselves. Additionally, it also promotes a positive mood and sends a positive message.

You are one of the few female writers in Kashmir. What do you think about that?

MP: I am glad to be one of the few aspiring female writers. Other authors, like Soliha Shabir and Khushboo Mattoo, are also producing quality work, and it is encouraging to see a network of women supporting one another. Women are stepping forward and expressing themselves openly now because of a range of new authors, and I think that all women should be given the same opportunity and environment.