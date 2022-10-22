Don’t harass traders during festive days: CCI to Mayor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) team led by its president, Arun Gupta today met the newly elected Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rajinder Sharma and congratulated him for taking over the charge of his newly assigned portfolio.

The delegation of CCI discussed with the Mayor the issues and problems of the traders and industrialists and sought redressal to the same.

The CCI president requested the Mayor to issue instructions to the concerned authorities of Jammu Municipal Corporation not to harass the traders during the ongoing festive days in view of Diwali and Bhaiya Dhooj. He said that during these days in view of heavy demand of multiple items and the consumer rush, the traders get compelled to display their items outside and in front of their shops.

On behalf of the trading community, the CCI president requested the Mayor to direct the enforcement wing not to disturb or harass the traders during the ongoing festive season as this would create immense problems not only to the traders but to the consumers too.

Arun Gupta also raised the issue of alarming rise in the number of dengue cases across the Union Territory especially in Jammu. He urged the Mayor to gear up the JMC men and machinery to overcome the imminent challenge of this disease in the coming days so that there is least chance of this deadly disease taking a serious turn. He conveyed to the Mayor that as per reports about 90 per cent cases of dengue are from Jammu district alone which is quite a worrisome fact and craves immediate attention of the Health and Sanitation Wing of the JMC. He said that this disease being spread by the specific species of mosquitoes, can be prevented from further spreading by leaving no scope for stagnation of any type of water that provides a healthy breeding ground for the mosquitoes.

Gupta urged the Mayor to ensure that the Municipal Corporation comes to the frontline intensifies the fogging drives in every nook and corner of habitations across Jammu.

Mayor assured the Chamber team that the JMC authorities will fully cooperate with the traders in view of festive season. He said Health Wing was already on job for conducting fogging drive in the Jammu city.

Rajeev Gupta junior vice president, Gaurav Gupta- general secretary and Rajesh Gupta secretary accompanied the president CCI.