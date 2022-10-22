Deputation of teachers meets Dir School Education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: A deputation of J&K Teachers Joint Action Committee led by its president, Vinod Sharma here today met Director School Education Jammu, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma and presented him a memorandum containing genuine issues of teachers.

The deputation raised issues like allocation of substantive posts to Teachers Grade II as per Govt order No. 20 as same process has already been completed in Kashmir Province but is yet to be started in Jammu division.

Initiation of mutual transfers of teachers grade II and III and inclusion of 3rd teachers in it, regularisation of ReTs who have completed 5 years ReT period, conversion of RReTs to teachers grade II and III, provision of at least two teachers in each primary schools and six teachers in each middle school for the welfare of the students were among other demands.

DPC, conversion of head teachers (SSA) posts into non plan posts of masters, earned leave in favour of teachers engaged for COVID-19 duties, summer camps and winter camps during vacations and release of arrears of teachers and masters were among other demands raised by the deputation.

The Director assured to redress each and every issue raised by the deputation at the earliest.

Rajesh Jamwal, Surjeet Singh Chib, Manzoor Khan, Sajad Malik, Hari Lal Nag, Naresh Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Sham Sharma, Mahesh Kumar, Rishi Singh Rana, Raj Kumar Dubey, Tarseem, Pawan, Javed Bali, Sandeep Sharma, Javed Iqbal, Ashiq Jaral and others were also present in the meeting.