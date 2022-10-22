CSCs playing pivotal role in online public service delivery: Secy Planning

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Dr Raghav Langer today conducted visit of Model Common Service Centre (CSC) established by District Administration Jammu at Panchayat Bhawan, Chowadi, Tehsil Bahu and took feedback from the public and CSC operators regarding the online Govt. services being provided under the ongoing Jan Abhiyan phase.

The Jan Abhiyan is a sincere endeavour to deliver more than 225 digital services to the citizens effectively and transparently. It is being observed from October 15 to 26 & is the preparatory phase of the fourth phase of the Government’s Back to Village (B2V4) programme, commencing from October 27.

During the Jan Abhiyan, which is in full swing across J&K, 35 departments would deliver around 100 people-centric schemes on a mission mode during the 11-day campaign. Under this Digital Governance initiative, people can obtain online domicile certificates, revenue related services, self-employment loans, Sehat Golden Cards, pension payments, and digital certificates besides verifying their land records.

Digital camps & counters of banks have been established in every Panchayat. The government wants to empower people by removing all hurdles in the delivery of effective services to them through the vast network of 14000 CSCs present in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. 03 mobile CSC vans have also been pressed into service by the Govt for reaching remotest corners.

CSC-SPV with the support of IT Department, GoJK has started Jan Abhiyan programme in all 4292 GPs & has deputed VLEs in each GP across the UT of J&K to extend Information, Education & Communication about the initiatives of the Govt to all the beneficiaries.

The key online services includes G2C Services available on e-Unnat Portal, Digital Payments, Financial Inclusion, information regarding Jan Bhagidari portal, Aapki Zameen Aap ki Nigrani, Umang Mobile Application, Tele Law, Tele Health, Social Welfare Dept schemes, BBPS, Online Insurance Services etc.

While interacting with the VLEs, Secretary Planning was apprised regarding the need for integration of e-Unnat Services with Digital Seva Portal, developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, on which already 400+ online services are available. Further integration will enhance another 225 services on the said online platform to benefit the citizens.

Shahnawaz, UT Coordinator for CSC-SPV, J&K apprised the Secretary regarding the progress during Jan Abhiyan wherein till date more than 75000 transactions have taken place on e-Unnat/ Umang Platform/ AZAN/ BEAMS; more than 24000 Golden/Sehat cards have been issued in just 07 days, nearly 5000 revenue dept certificates have been issued to the citizens and more than 10000 citizens have availed the Banking services (opening of account/withdrawal/deposit etc).