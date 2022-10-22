Dogras have shown big heart for migrants from Kashmir: Bukhari

* Former PDP Secy along with supporters join AP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today said that the Dogras have shown their big heart towards the migrants and displaced people from Kashmir, Chenab region and Pirpanjal belt by accommodating and sharing resources with them.

“How can we forget Jammu’s brotherhood, hospitality and accommodating attitude towards the people who got displaced from their native places from parts of Kashmir, Chenab region and Pirpanjal during the peak of terrorism in 90s,” said Bukhari while addressing a joining programme organised by Youth Wing Provincial president Jammu, Vipul Bali.

On this occasion, former State secretary PDP, Ravi Bali along with dozens of his supporters joined the Apni Party in presence of Altaf Bukhari and other senior leaders. Bukhari welcomed him into the party fold and hoped that his joining would strengthen the party.

“Jammu is a city where Dogras have a big heart. They showed their hospitality and helped the migrant Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims, people from Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch Districts who had to abandon their homes and escape to live a peaceful life in Jammu. “I express my gratitude towards the people of Jammu who shared their resources with the migrants/displaced persons from various areas,” he said.

Bukhari said the people of both the regions have suffered in absence of an elected Govt and there is dire need to hold Assembly elections in J&K as early as possible. He said that the people of J&K have been deprived of their constitutional right of having an elected Govt as LG rule is not an alternative to civil rule.

“People feel disempowered and the holding of Assembly election is the only option to restore the lost hope among the people,” he said and asked the party leaders and workers to work among the people and spread the message of the party among the people at the grass root level.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion included Provincial president Jammu, Manjit Singh, Provincial vice president, Faqir Nath, Nirmal Kotwal, Arun Chibber, Dr Rohit Gupta, Bodh Raj Bhagat, Ch Saleem Alam, Trade Union head of the party Ajaz Kazmi, ML Chalotra, Raqeeq Ahmed Khan and others.