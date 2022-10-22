Govt adds 15 Castes including WP refugees, Acharyas, Jats, Gorkhas in Social Castes

Will get 4 pc reservation in jobs, education

*Quota based on Sharma Panel recommendations

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 22: In a significant decision, the Government today added 15 Castes/ communities in the Social Caste category which are entitled to four percent reservation including West Pakistani refugees, except Scheduled Castes, Acharyas, Christian biradari converted from Hindu Valmiki, Swarankars and Gorkhas.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Social Welfare Department on the orders of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Government has also made modifications in already existing Castes in Social Caste category by substituting their names.

Addition of new Castes and substitution of names has been done by amending Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules.

Fifteen new Castes/communities added to the Social Castes list include Waghey (Chopan), Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, Jat community, Saini community, Markabans/ Pony Walas, Sochi community, Christian biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), Sunar/Swarankar, Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli), Perna/Kouro (Kaurav), Bojru /Decount/ Dubdabay Brahmin, Gorkans, Gorkhas, West Pakistani refugees (excluding Scheduled Castes) and Acharyas.

According to the notification, potters (Kumahars), shoe repairers (working without the aid of machines), Bangies Khakrobes (sweepers), barbers, washerman and Dooms have been respectively substituted by Kumahars, Mochi, Bangies Khakrobes, Hajjam/Nai, Dhobi and Dooms (excluding SCs).

Another significant change has been made in Jammu and Kashmir Reservations Rules by replacing words “Pahari Speaking People (PSP)” or “Pahari Speaking People” with “Pahari Ethnic People”.

The Social Caste list has been redrawn on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission which was constituted by J&K Government in 2020. Former High Court Judge Justice G D Sharma headed the three-member panel.

The newly added Castes will be entitled to four percent reservations in the Government jobs, educational institutions etc.

As reported exclusively by the Excelsior earlier, based on recommendations of Justice GD Sharma Committee report, the Government has also added Paddari Tribe and Koli & Gadda Brahman for accord of Scheduled Tribes (ST) status along with Pahari Ethnic Tribe.

Their inclusion in the ST status has been recommended to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Gujjars and Bakerwals in Jammu and Kashmir already enjoyed ST status in Jammu and Kashmir.

Paddari tribe is settled mostly in Paddar area of Kishtwar district which is one of the remotest areas in erstwhile Doda district, sources said. However, Koli & Gadda Brahmans are spread in different areas.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir from October 3-5, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah had announced that recommendations of Justice GD Sharma Panel have been received by the Government and that Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis will get the benefits but rights of no one will be diluted.

The STs have 10 percent reservations in Jammu and Kashmir which might go up. Nine seats in 90-member Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir have been reserved for the STs. Five seats are reserved for STs in Jammu division and four in Kashmir.

The STs enjoyed reservation in jobs, education etc, but they were denied political reservations in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time though such a reservation existed in Lok Sabha and Assemblies across the country. This was, however, after abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 5, 2019 that the Government extended political reservations to STs in J&K.

The Scheduled Castes have eight percent reservations in the Union Territory and, for them, seven seats, like earlier, are reserved in the Legislative Assembly. However, out of five, no Lok Sabha seat in J&K is reserved.