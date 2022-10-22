DoPT committed to PM’s target of 10 lakh jobs: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, said here today that the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) is committed to meet the target of 10 lakh Government jobs in next few months, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister-Incharge DoPT, was delivering his welcome-cum-introductory address at the launch of “Rozgar Mela” at which Prime Minister Modi issued 75,000 appointment letters as the first instalment of recruitment to 10 lakh government jobs.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, right from the beginning, Prime Minister Modi has given highest priority to the issues and concerns related to youth. He said, the Prime Minister has constantly sought to create new avenues and opportunities for livelihood, government jobs and income for the youth.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that it was Prime Minister Modi who, in his Independence Day address of 2015, gave a call for “StartUp India StandUp India”, which soon turned into a countrywide movement. The result of this is that now the number of StartUps in India has gone up from 300 to 400 in 2014 to more than 75,000 today and India ranks third in the world in StartUp ecosystem, he added.

It was again Prime Minister Modi, said Dr Jitendra Singh, who had, a few months ago, promised the nation that he would soon provide 10 lakh government jobs for the youth.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the 75,000 appointment letters issued today cover nearly all the Ministries and departments in the government and their beneficiaries are spread across all the States and Union Territories of the country. He hoped that these young new recruits in the government will have the opportunity to contribute in the process of national building over the next 25 years to realise the dream of Century India in 2047.

While promising that the next instalment of appointment letters to meet the 10 lakh government jobs target will be released soon, Dr Jitendra Singh noted that today’s lot released by Prime Minister covers government posts at all levels including Grade-A, Grade-B (Gazetted), Grade -B (Non-Gazetted) and Grade-C.