Union Cabinet approves MoU with Bangladesh on water withdrawal from Kushiyara river

NEW DELHI, Sept 28: The Union Cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval for the MoU between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of up to 153 cusecs of water by both countries from the border river Kushiyara.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on September 6 between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Water Resources on withdrawal of up to 153 cusecs of water each by the two countries from Kushiyara during dry season from November 1 to May 31 for their consumptive water requirement.

According to an official statement, the MoU will enable Assam to withdraw up to 153 cusecs of water from the common stretch of Kushiyara river.

A Joint Monitoring Team shall be set up by both the countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side during dry season, the statement said. (AGENCIES)