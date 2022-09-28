Extension of free ration scheme will benefit crores of people, ensure support in festive season: PM

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet decision to extend the scheme, under which over 80 crore people have been getting free ration, will ensure support to them during the festive season.

Noting the Cabinet’s decision on redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, he said India’s infrastructure has to be futuristic and the measure reflects this vision of the government.

These stations will be modernised and further ‘ease of living’, he added.

The government on Wednesday extended by three months the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana’, at a cost of Rs 44,762 crore as it looked to ease pain from high inflation.

The scheme to provide 5 kg of wheat and rice free of cost to 80 crore poor every month, which was ending on Friday, will now run through till December 31, 2022, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The Union Cabinet also approved Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of the New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations. (AGENCIES)