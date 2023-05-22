Unidentified male body found

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: The dead body of an unidentified man of age about 45 years was found hanging from a tree near Railway West Colony in Trikuta Nagar area.

According to the reports, the body was in partially decomposed condition. The body was noticed by the some people living in the Colony and on their information, a police team reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary room of Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu for identification/postmortem.

Bahu Fort Police had initiated inquest proceedings in this connection.