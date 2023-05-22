Thief arrested, stolen items worth Rs 1 crore recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: Bahu Fort Police today solved a theft case by arresting a thief and recovering cash as well as stolen items worth Rs one crore on his disclosure.

Acting on a complaint lodged at Police Station Bahu Fort by one person namely Rajesh Jain son of late Pawan Kumar Jain, resident of H Number 89-P Sector 9 Trikuta Nagar (Jammu), regarding theft of gold/diamond ornaments along with some cash and other items worth Rs 1 crore in his house, a case under FIR Number 158/2023 U/S 457/380 IPC was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and further investigation started.

Accordingly, a teams of Police Station Bahu Fort led by SDPO East Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafari assisted by SHO Bahu Fort Inspector Shiv Dev Singh, SI Ayub Khan, PSI Ishfaq Ahmed and SI Manzoor Ahmed, during the course of investigation, rounded up a suspected person namely Sabir son of Showket Ali, resident of UP (at present Malik Market, Jammu).

During questioning by the police, the accused confessed his involvement in the theft case and on his disclosure, stolen gold/diamond ornaments weighing around 940 grams, cash of Rs 5,57,500 along with some other items worth Rs 1 crore were recovered from his possession.

The overall operation was done under the supervision of SP South Mamta Sharma.

Further investigation of the case was going on.