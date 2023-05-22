JTC, SKF protest enters 9th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: Today is the 9th day of the protest sit-in held by Jagti Tenement committee (JTC), Soan Kashmir Front (SKF) at Jagti township. The JTC, SKF activists are protesting against the Government order asking camp inmates to pay electricity fee.

Addressing the protesters Shadi Lal Pandita, president JTC and SKF said that the Jagti inmates warn the Government to revoke the order.

They took out a protest rally from Shiv Parvati Mandir to Police Post Jagti.

They said that the camp inmates on meager relief are unable to pay electricity charges.

They demanded that Government should built the houses for migrants in Kashmir Valley for their resettlement. Besides compensate for losses of 33 years, remove illegal encroachments on lands and religious places of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir Valley immediately, release remaining amount of ex-gratia and increase cash relief.