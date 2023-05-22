Anuradha Puram Committee delegation calls on Mayor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: A delegation of Welfare Committee Anuradha Puram Sector 2 called on Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma and highlighted various local issues before him.

The delegation was led by president of the Committee Flt Lt (retd) A N Raina. The delegation discussed the vital problems of the inhabitants of the area with Mayor.

The delegation expressed its confidence on the pleasant and positive response shown by Mayor during the meeting and assured effective and positive remedial action on the points projected by the delegation.

The Mayor issued directives to the concerned authorities for immediate action on all the points placed before him by the delegation.

The other members of the delegation included Capt (retd) M L Sharma, senior vice president of the Committee and MM Mehra secretary of the Committee.