UNICEF India’s Chief of Field Services calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 6: Jalpa Ratna, Chief of Field Services, UNICEF India today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

Ratna apprised the Lt Governor about UNICEF India programmes in J&K and the work being done in collaboration with Government departments.

Discussions were also held on supporting alternative learning, career guidance, life skills education, capacity-building, community-based learning, community-based child protection mechanisms and child protection services and other key interventions in the education sector.

The Lt Governor assured cooperation and support of the UT administration in all its endeavours.