Terror Attack Reported Outside Police Station In Jammu’s Sidhra; Grenade’s Lever Seized

JAMMU, Dec 7: A grenade attack took place outside a police station near the police picket in the Sidhra area of Jammu province. No casualty was reported in the blast.

The explosion took place on Tuesday night outside the police building and the lever of the grenade was recovered from the blast site. It’s suspected that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group is behind the terror attack. Notably, a similar grenade was used by Jaish in 2018 to carry out the explosion in the Lasjan area of Srinagar.

The Jammu & Kashmir police have sounded alert across the area and launched a massive cordon search along with the Special Operation troops in the valley.