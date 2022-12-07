Pahalgam records coldest night of season as cold wave tightens grip over Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 7: Pahalgam, a famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, recorded coldest night of the season at minus 5.6 degree celsius.

The night temperature remained below freezing point in other parts of the Valley.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, mercury settled at minus 3.0 degree celsius.

Gulmarg, a world famous ski-resort, recorded a low of minus 4.0 degree celsius while Kupwara and Kokernag recorded minus 1.9 and minus 3.1 degrees celsius respectively on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif has said a fresh Western disturbance is affecting Jammu and Kashmir from December 09.

He said under its influence light snow over plains and lower reaches and light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches is expected from December 09 evening to December 10 evening. (KNO)