Tribute paid to Dr Ambedkar on death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 6: Political parties as well as social organisations paid rich tribute to Bharat Rattan Baba Sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary by organising functions, here today.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir paid rich tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his ‘Mahaparinirvana Divas’ in a programme organized by Party’s SC Morcha at Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar Jammu. J&K BJP general secretaries Adv Vibodh Gupta and Dr DK Manyal along with Morcha president Prof GR Bhagat, Jagdish Bhagat Prabhari SC Morcha, Bharat Bhushan DDC Chairman Jammu, former MLAs, District presidents with their team members were present during the function.

The leaders reiterated the party’s commitment to work for the empowerment of the downtrodden following the teachings and the principles of Baba Saheb.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) organised a function at its State Headquarter Satwari Jammu under the chairmanship of Member Parliament, Raja Rama to pay floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary. The Member Parliament highlighted the contribution of Dr Ambedkar particularly the work done for the equality of women folk and Dalits and other deprived sections of the society. Daya Chand, coordinator as well as BSP president, Majotra also addressed the gathering and paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar.

A function was also organised by NHPC to pay tribute to Bharat Rattna Babasaheb, Dr BR Ambedkar on his 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, wherein RP Goyal, Director (Finance NHPC) and other senior officers were present during the event. The function was organized by NHPC SC/ST Employees Welfare Association.

The death anniversary of stalwart leader was also observed at Railway Station Jammu Complex, wherein Station Director Uchit Singhal along with SS Jammu and other senior supervisors and inspectors paid their homage to the father and chief architect of Indian Constitution. The Station Director also briefed the contribution of Dr Ambedkar to the gathering.

A programme was organized by Nehru Adarsh Youth Club (Empanel Training Partner with Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social justice and Empowerment, Government of India) in collaboration with Dr Ambedkar Foundation New Delhi and paid homage to Dr Ambedkar.

Dr Gurcharan Singh (Retd Director Health Service) was the chief guest and Dr Ashwani was the guest of honour, while Vikram and Vijay were the special invitee of the programme and paid homage to Dr Ambedkar.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit of Central University Jammu today observed the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar as ‘Social Equality Day’, wherein Ghulam Mustafa Ali, national secretary was guest speaker and Prof. Deepak Pathania was the chief guest.

Shubham Raina, unit president CUJ shed light on the importance of social harmony and unity in the task of nation building. He reiterated the role of ABVP as a unifying force within the student community, highlighting the foundational role of Babasaheb’s teachings.

Cadre of All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations/DOM/NSYF and followers of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar assembled at Ambedkar Chowk Jammu and commemorated the anniversary and highlighted the role of Dr Ambedkar for drafting Indian Constitution through which fundamental rights were granted to each Indian based on Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. The participants garlanded the statue of Baba Sahib and lit the candles and made a commitment to save the Constitution.

Sharda Buddh Vihar paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on ‘Mahaparinirvan Divas’ by holding the function at Colonel Colony and paid tribute to him and mentioned that it was due to his efforts that the country got such a progressive and all-inclusive Constitution.

Observing the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, JK Blood Donor Association Kathua organized a Blood donation camp at GMC Kathua, wherein more than one dozen of youth including women donated their blood under the leadership of BDC Chairman Sandeep Kumar.

BR Ambedkar Educational Society (BRAES) Bari Brahmana paid rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary in the presence of president, Puran Chand, general secretary Romesh Badhoria and senior vice presidents, vice President along with prominent Ambedkarite persons and highlighted the contribution of Dr BR in the Indian society.

Hawkers Association J&K under the leadership of its president Surinder Kumar Yadav paid a rich tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Yadav said that he (Dr Ambedkar) devoted himself towards the cause of freedom of India from the British and at the same time he fought bravely for inducing “Samrasta” in the society.