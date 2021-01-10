POONCH: Unclaimed bike with some “IED-type object” found adjacent to it triggered panic in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Sunday. The authorities closed Mendhar-Gohlad road even as a team of Bomb Disposal Squad has been rushed to the area.
Official sources said that during the intervening night of 9 and 10 January, one Pulser motorcycle (JK02BP/7298) was found in suspicious conditions at Pankha (Mendhar Gohald) road, about 3 kilometers from Mendhar. The locals informed Police Station Mendhar following which a police party along with Army’s 49RR rushed to the spot. Some “IED type object” was found near the motorcycle, they said. The area has been cordoned off.
SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri confirmed that a suspicious object was found along with the bike and that the BDS squad has been called for while the road has been closed.
Unclaimed bike with ‘IED type object’ nearby triggers Panic in Mendhar Poonch
