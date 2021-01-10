Employment Jan 10, 2021

Required Girl
for
Boutique Reception
Location: Channi Himmat
Contact: 9622332092
URGENT REQUIRED
MALE AND FEMALE
Vacancies Opening
We are hiring Managers for our office Retired persons and experienced persons (first preference) part time and full time office Job also call between (10 AM to 5 PM) office time only.
So, any queries and details
Contact:
Mob.No: 7006242701, 8716887932
Email: monikakotwal5@gmail.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED FEMALE candidate for telecalling PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer) **SALARY NO BAR**
FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719
required
2 Boys Work
at Book Shop
Contact: 9149442188, 6006056981
required
PGT – English, Maths, Science, Commerce.
TGT- English, Punjabi, Computer, Science.
PRT – Social Studies, English, Maths, Science.
B.Ed Compulsary, send your CV with an application and one photograph latest by 10th January, 2021 on gcis.pathankot@gmail.com
For any query contact on 8288018805, Principal, A&M’s Gems Cambridge
International School. Opp Canada Palace, Pathankot – 145001 (Punjab)
Call Center Agent Urgently Required
We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.
Sale Background with good communication skills.
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Deegree
Fresher Can Also Apply
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 / 8433900679
Urgently Required
A Fresher Salesman required for running chemist shop at Barnai Road Bantalab Jammu.
Please Contact with Bio Data
Mob: 9906097407
REQUIRED
DTP OPERATOR
Having knowledge of Quark, InDesign, Photoshop, CoralDraw, PageMaker etc.
Mail Resume at
excelsior65@gmail.com
JOB JOB JOB
We are looking for hiring
02 Medical RAPs.
The applicant should have the requirements given below :
* Must have atleast 3 years of experience.
* Should have his own convenience.
* Well Presentable with Good Communication Skills.
Send your CV/Resume at
office@shivyahealthcare.com
Staff Required
1. Female nursery trained teachers.
2. General line teachers for primary and upper primary classes.
3. Maths, Social Science, Science, English teachers for Middle and High Classes.
4. Computer Science Teacher for teaching primary and middle classes. (Preferably Female)
5. Computer Operator for office work.
Only trained graduates/post graduates can apply for contractual appointment. Preference would be given to experienced candidates with proficiency in Spoken English.
Curriculum vitae and testimonials between 9 am to 1 pm in a week time. Only shortlisted candidates would be called for interview.
E-mail: orientalacademy1960@gmail.com
Contact: 01912542646, 9419192270
Principal Oriental Academy
Sr. Sec. School Afghan Street
Kacchi Chawni, Jammu
required accountant
Required accountant for a spare parts shop in Transport Nagar, Narwal. Should have basic understanding of managing accounts. Salary negotiable, timing 10 am – 7 pm.
Contact –
9796292985
s.s.k. Hr. Sec. School, Marh Jammu
Urgently Required Teachers
1. Science 1 TGT & 1 PGT
2. Math 1 TGT & 1 PGT
3. Computer 1 TGT & 1 PGT
4. Hindi 1 TGT & 1 PGT
5. S.St. 1 TGT & 1 PGT
6. English 1TGT & 1 PGT
7. Office Assistant 1
8. Accountant 1
*Attractive salary for deserving candidates.
* You can send your resume at sskmarh@yahoo.in
* In case of any query please contact 94191-54313,
9419302548 during working hours.
sales man required
For
Petrol Pump
On Central University Road
Raya
Contact
9103377777
required
Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing -Male
For Branch Off At Moh Khakhanaban, Airfield Road, Poonch.
Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing -Male or Female (For Jammu Office).
Min Exp 2 Years Must
Expertise of working in SMARTTAX SOFTWARE of Taxes of applicant is preferred .
Mail your Resume alongwith Photo to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR
Contact: VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV,
105/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
(M):9419128160,7780861863,8492028160
required
Required a spa staff for a policlinic and ayurvedic spa centre in Jammu.
Vaccancy:- 3
Experience:- Min. 1 year.
More info call :- 8899414535, 9820017404
urgently required
Urgently required marketing executive for a make up studio and academy. Both male and female can apply. Age limit 20 above. Freshers can also apply.
For more information call
+91 8082999773.
Experienced Staff Required
Store Manager 1
Sales representative Male 3, Girl 1.
For Indian Terrain Store Wave Mall Jammu.
Contact on : 9419191888
REQUIRED
1. H.R Female – 2 No of Posts 2.
2. Salesman (S.R)
for Local Marketing Jammu
No of Post 3.
Contact: Surinder Sharma
(ASM) 7006114701
Jammu
required
Cook (2) M/F
Kitchen Helper – 2
Delivery Boy (2 Wheeler)
Gandhi Nagar
9697769109, 9419222011