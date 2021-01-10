Employment Jan 10, 2021

Required Girl

for

Boutique Reception

Location: Channi Himmat

Contact: 9622332092

URGENT REQUIRED

MALE AND FEMALE

Vacancies Opening

We are hiring Managers for our office Retired persons and experienced persons (first preference) part time and full time office Job also call between (10 AM to 5 PM) office time only.

So, any queries and details

Contact:

Mob.No: 7006242701, 8716887932

Email: monikakotwal5@gmail.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED FEMALE candidate for telecalling PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer) **SALARY NO BAR**

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719

required

2 Boys Work

at Book Shop

Contact: 9149442188, 6006056981

required

PGT – English, Maths, Science, Commerce.

TGT- English, Punjabi, Computer, Science.

PRT – Social Studies, English, Maths, Science.

B.Ed Compulsary, send your CV with an application and one photograph latest by 10th January, 2021 on gcis.pathankot@gmail.com

For any query contact on 8288018805, Principal, A&M’s Gems Cambridge

International School. Opp Canada Palace, Pathankot – 145001 (Punjab)

Call Center Agent Urgently Required

We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.

Sale Background with good communication skills.

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Deegree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 / 8433900679

Urgently Required

A Fresher Salesman required for running chemist shop at Barnai Road Bantalab Jammu.

Please Contact with Bio Data

Mob: 9906097407

REQUIRED

DTP OPERATOR

Having knowledge of Quark, InDesign, Photoshop, CoralDraw, PageMaker etc.

Mail Resume at

excelsior65@gmail.com

JOB JOB JOB

We are looking for hiring

02 Medical RAPs.

The applicant should have the requirements given below :

* Must have atleast 3 years of experience.

* Should have his own convenience.

* Well Presentable with Good Communication Skills.

Send your CV/Resume at

office@shivyahealthcare.com

Staff Required

1. Female nursery trained teachers.

2. General line teachers for primary and upper primary classes.

3. Maths, Social Science, Science, English teachers for Middle and High Classes.

4. Computer Science Teacher for teaching primary and middle classes. (Preferably Female)

5. Computer Operator for office work.

Only trained graduates/post graduates can apply for contractual appointment. Preference would be given to experienced candidates with proficiency in Spoken English.

Curriculum vitae and testimonials between 9 am to 1 pm in a week time. Only shortlisted candidates would be called for interview.

E-mail: orientalacademy1960@gmail.com

Contact: 01912542646, 9419192270

Principal Oriental Academy

Sr. Sec. School Afghan Street

Kacchi Chawni, Jammu

required accountant

Required accountant for a spare parts shop in Transport Nagar, Narwal. Should have basic understanding of managing accounts. Salary negotiable, timing 10 am – 7 pm.

Contact –

9796292985

s.s.k. Hr. Sec. School, Marh Jammu

Urgently Required Teachers

1. Science 1 TGT & 1 PGT

2. Math 1 TGT & 1 PGT

3. Computer 1 TGT & 1 PGT

4. Hindi 1 TGT & 1 PGT

5. S.St. 1 TGT & 1 PGT

6. English 1TGT & 1 PGT

7. Office Assistant 1

8. Accountant 1

*Attractive salary for deserving candidates.

* You can send your resume at sskmarh@yahoo.in

* In case of any query please contact 94191-54313,

9419302548 during working hours.

sales man required

For

Petrol Pump

On Central University Road

Raya

Contact

9103377777

required

Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing -Male

For Branch Off At Moh Khakhanaban, Airfield Road, Poonch.

Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing -Male or Female (For Jammu Office).

Min Exp 2 Years Must

Expertise of working in SMARTTAX SOFTWARE of Taxes of applicant is preferred .

Mail your Resume alongwith Photo to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR

Contact: VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV,

105/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

(M):9419128160,7780861863,8492028160

required

Required a spa staff for a policlinic and ayurvedic spa centre in Jammu.

Vaccancy:- 3

Experience:- Min. 1 year.

More info call :- 8899414535, 9820017404

urgently required

Urgently required marketing executive for a make up studio and academy. Both male and female can apply. Age limit 20 above. Freshers can also apply.

For more information call

+91 8082999773.

Experienced Staff Required

Store Manager 1

Sales representative Male 3, Girl 1.

For Indian Terrain Store Wave Mall Jammu.

Contact on : 9419191888

REQUIRED

1. H.R Female – 2 No of Posts 2.

2. Salesman (S.R)

for Local Marketing Jammu

No of Post 3.

Contact: Surinder Sharma

(ASM) 7006114701

Jammu

required

Cook (2) M/F

Kitchen Helper – 2

Delivery Boy (2 Wheeler)

Gandhi Nagar

9697769109, 9419222011