WHO’s colour-coded country map segregates Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh from rest of India

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation’s map using different colours to show Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from the rest of India on its website has evoked some angry reactions from the Indian diaspora in Britain

Two newly created Union Territories of India have been marked in grey colour, separate from India which appears in navy blue. On the other hand, the disputed border space of Aksai Chin is demarcated in grey with blue stripes, the identical shade as that of China.

The map is on WHO’s Covid-19 scenario dashboard that shows the most recent pandemic numbers by nation. However, the WHO has clarified that it follows the United Nation guidelines and practice regarding maps.