‘Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Dantey’: Omar on allegation that Indian troops entered China

SRINAGAR: Describing the allegation of China that Indian troops entered their area leading to clashes as ”Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Dantey,” former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that since no shooting took place, the deaths were the result of violent scuffles and stone pelting.

He said if Chinese shoot dead three Indian soldiers, including an officer during a de-escalation process, imagine how the situation must be in the first place. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter after reports that three soldiers were killed by Chinese troops in Galwan area of Ladakh region, Mr Abdullah posted ”If the Chinese shoot dead an Indian army colonel & two jawans during a ‘de-escalation process,’ imagine how escalated the situation must be in the first place. (AGENCIES)