Now EC to act on complaints of false poll affidavits, refer ‘serious’ matters for probe

NEW DELHI: Seeking to tighten the noose around those filing false information in poll affidavits, the Election Commission on Tuesday decided to refer cases of “serious omission” by candidates to investigating authorities on a case-to-case basis.

At its meeting, the commission decided to “robustly address” the “challenge” of false information in election affidavits “to further ensure free, fair and ethical elections in the country”.

In a statement, the commission said it has been receiving complaints regarding false information in affidavits filed by some candidates. (AGENCIES)