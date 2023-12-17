U’khand tourism launches first gyrocopter AirSafari

Excelsior Correspondent

DEHRADUN, Dec 17: For the first time, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department successfully launched India’s first-ever Himalayan AirSafari using gyrocopters here today.

U’khand Tourism Development Board, in collaboration with Rajas Aerosports and Adventures Pvt Ltd introduced gyrocopters – compact, agile aircraft- as a novel way to explore its stunning landscapes.

The state marks a new chapter in tourism with the successful completion of the first gyrocopter trial flight from Bairagi Camp, Haridwar.

Under the innovative Himalayan AirSafari scheme, part of the visionary Breakfast Tourism initiative, tourists will embark on a journey unlike any other. They will soar across the skies, enjoying aerial views of the majestic Himalayan ranges and serene rivers, transitioning smoothly from one exotic location to another.

During the launching trials, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, Col. Ashwini Pundir was part of this trial flight.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Himalayan Air Safari scheme of various tourist places of the state will soon be launched through Gyrocopter. In this scheme tourists will fly from one place in a Gyrocopter, enjoy the natural beauty of the Himalayan peaks and rivers, reach another destination and after some time at the destination, return back to their place of origin.

“Uttarakhand Tourism is committed to provide safe and unique ways to the tourists to explore the beauty of Uttarakhand,” he said and further added that state-of-the-art gyrocopters from Germany have been procured and the operations will initially be led by expertly trained German pilots. Plans are underway to develop specialized airstrips across various scenic locales, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Department and district authorities.

This venture is more than just a scenic tour; it’s a bridge connecting tourists to the lesser-known, remote jewels of Uttarakhand. It offers a unique opportunity to explore hidden destinations, all within a short, exhilarating gyrocopter ride.