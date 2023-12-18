‘No Power In Universe Can Bring Back Article 370’: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Dec 18: PM Narendra Modi, making a strong defence of the nullification of Article 370 and citing the Supreme Court’s endorsement of his government’s move, said no power in the universe could restore the revoked provisions of the Constitution and said the legislation had heralded a new era of progress in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions, which were once known for terrorism and were now hubs of tourism.

“Post-370, J&K and Ladakh are transformed places, thronged by tourists instead of terrorists. Movies are being shot and screened, while stone-pelting has ceased. Kashmiri families have welcomed the change. As for those who are spreading confusion because of their political motives, I want to make it clear: no power in this universe can bring back Article 370,” the PM said in an interview with Hindi daily Dainik Jagran.

Recalling the recent SC verdict, the PM said the apex court had made it clear that there could not be two constitutions in the country.

“Abrogation of Article 370 was more important for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh than any political agenda. A few family-dominated parties were controlling the region for a long time but people there want to join the mainstream of growth and ensure a safe future for their children,” he said.