VBSY covers left-out Panchayats of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), a nationwide campaign aimed at promoting the Government initiatives and public welfare programmes of the Union Government, has been making significant strides across Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of the campaign, the Government officials, with the cooperation of the elected leaders including DDCs, BDCs, and PRIs, today continued creating awareness about various Centrally Sponsored Schemes across the left-out Panchayats of the Union Territory.

In Jammu District’s Jhajjar Kotli, the nationwide Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign showcased Central Government’s achievements. Block Development Officer Dansal, Joni Kumar, Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Jhajjar Kotli, Iftikar Hussain Wani, Zonal Incharge of Cultural Cell, and other local leaders participated, emphasizing the importance of Government schemes for welfare and development.

In Ward number 5 of Municipal Committee Khour, the yatra van was welcomed by the local residents and the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the information of various schemes implemented in the town were screened on a huge LED mounted on the IEC Van. The yatra was organised under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Anil Kumar Thakur.

Panchayat Harminder in Samba District witnessed the vibrant Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, drawing participants from diverse backgrounds. DDC Samba Ramesh Chander, Sarpanch, PRIs members, and locals engaged with the LED-equipped IEC Van, absorbing the visionary words of the Prime Minister.

In Reasi District, the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has captured attention with its technologically advanced van featuring an LED display and informative IEC materials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message resonates with attendees as the van travels through various panchayats, becoming a hub for engaging with government initiatives in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and national progress.

In Kishtwar District, the VBSY reached IDadpeth and Tagood Panchayats of Block Mughalmaidan and Pochhal A & Poochal B of Block Kishtwar. The IEC Van showcased crucial information, and attendees pledged their commitment to the Viksit Bharat campaign. Enthusiastic welcomes marked the yatra’s arrival, with locals, Panchayati Raj representatives, and government officials actively participating in dynamic events.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’s IEC Van traversed Chowkian-C and Thanamang-C Panchayats of Block Darhal in Rajouri District. This 72-day campaign aimed to promote Government schemes and ensure their timely implementation. The program seeks to provide scheme benefits to all intended beneficiaries, disseminating vital information and creating awareness for inclusive development.

In Ramban District, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) Urban reached the Banihal Town fostering awareness about the developmental schemes and initiatives of the Government of India.

The event witnessed the active participation of locals, MC members, besides government officials, including Sub Divisional Magistrate Zaheer Abbas Bhat; BMO, Dr Ismail; EO Municipal Committee Zulafkar Malik, and other officers from diverse departments.

As the Yatra reached Banihal, a surge of enthusiasm swept through the town attracting huge participation, aligning with the campaign’s objective to engage communities for full saturation of the Government’s flagship schemes.

In Srinagar District, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) continued its journey through vibrant communities, receiving an enthusiastic response from residents in Hawal, Madin Sahab, Lal Bazar, and Hazratbal. Local dignitaries and community leaders attended, engaging the audience with messages from the Prime Minister on the campaign’s significance. Residents embraced the vision of national development, pledging “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat.”

Moving to Kulgam District, the Information Education and Communication (IEC) campaign kicked off in 7 wards of the Municipal Council of Frisal. The yatra, graced by Additional District Development Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Rather, saw overwhelming public participation. Various departments set up stalls to raise awareness about schemes, and on-spot registration counters facilitated engagement.

In District Pulwama, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra left an indelible mark, propelling comprehensive development. The meticulous strategy ensured coverage of every portion and Panchayat, effectively implementing Government schemes. IEC vans played a pivotal role in disseminating the Prime Minister’s vision.

Anantnag District witnessed the yatra reaching remarkable milestones, overcoming challenging weather conditions to engage local communities and impart awareness about social welfare and development programs.

In frontier Kupwara District, the VBSY registered remarkable success, covering 311 out of 385 panchayats with enthusiasm. Traversing remote panchayats of Kalaroose and Wavoora blocks today, the yatra received overwhelming responses, gaining support from various sectors.