Udit Narayan launches YouTube channel to mark 40 years in film industry

MUMBAI: Singer Udit Narayan on Sunday completed four decades in the film industry and launched his own YouTube channel to thank fans for their continued blessings.

Narayan made his debut in 1980 with the song “Mil Gaya, Mil Gaya” from the film “Unees-Bees”. He had a career breakthrough with Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” in which he crooned songs like “Papa Kehte Hai” and “Ae Mere Humsafar”.

Taking to Instagram, the 64-year-old singer shared a video and said the industry has been “extremely kind” to him for giving him more than what he had hoped for.

“It has given me everything and with people’s blessings and love, today I am marking successful 40 years in the industry. My only aim was to make a place in Indian film and music industry and moreover to be in people’s heart.

“I am so grateful to my fans because of these guys today I have been honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and four National Award…,” the singer said in the video.

Narayan has done playback for most of the Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

He has lent his voice to wide ranging songs, including “Bole Chudiyan” from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, “Pardesi Pardesi” from Aamir’s “Raja Hindustani”, “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” from Sunny Deol-led “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”.

Narayan said on his son, singer Aditya’s insistence, he decided to launch his own YouTube channel. (AGENCIES)